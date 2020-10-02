Omaha Symphony Reopens with ‘Centennial Overtures’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

October 2nd, 2020

Omaha Symphony returns for their 100th season this weekend with classical and pops concerts. President and CEO of Omaha Symphony, Jennifer Boomgaarden.

Sunday’s repertoire will feature some familiar pieces from cartoons and movies, including works from Bizet’s Carmen, Rossini’s Barber of Seville, and some John Williams.

But the most important aspect of this weekend is safety. Omaha Symphony has taken numerous precautions to ensure a safe concert experience.

COVID-19 has proved difficult for Omaha Symphony, but they’re looking forward to starting their 100th season.

This weekend’s Centennial Overtures are October 3 and 4 at 4pm at the Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information or tickets, visit OmahaSymphony.org.