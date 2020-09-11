Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
High School Athletes Hoping to Play ‘Fall in the Spring’

Omaha Public Schools is looking at a plan for High schools’ sports, it might be that other school districts in the metro area work collectively with OPS. Simulatability, Sports facilities are open to the public with some restrictions.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Vesper Concerts Returns Outdoors

By

September 11th, 2020

Vesper Concerts returns to the Presbyterian Church of the Cross for their 32nd season. This Sunday’s farewell to summer is their 3rd annual outdoor concert.

Featuring Executive Director Kristi Treu

This Sunday’s concert will feature Nebraska’s Southpaw Bluegrass Band.

Vesper Concerts at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross will feature the Southpaw Bluegrass Band this Sunday, September 13 at 5:30pm. For more information, visit VesperConcerts.org.

