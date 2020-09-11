Vesper Concerts Returns Outdoors
By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News
September 11th, 2020
Vesper Concerts returns to the Presbyterian Church of the Cross for their 32nd season. This Sunday’s farewell to summer is their 3rd annual outdoor concert.
This Sunday’s concert will feature Nebraska’s Southpaw Bluegrass Band.
Vesper Concerts at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross will feature the Southpaw Bluegrass Band this Sunday, September 13 at 5:30pm. For more information, visit VesperConcerts.org.
