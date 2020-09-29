UNO Reading Series Features Lisa Sandlin

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

September 29th, 2020

Omaha, NE—UNO Writers’ Workshop Reading Series continues virtually this season due to COVID 19. Tomorrow, UNO’s own Professor Emerita Lisa Sandlin will read from her ongoing mystery series, set in Beaumont Texas in 1973.

Sandlin has received the Shamus Award and the Hammett Prize, and her second book in the series, Bird Boys, has been called one of the “Best Crime Novels of 2019” by the New York Times.

UNO Writers’ Workshop Reading Series featuring a reading and Q&A with Lisa Sandlin is tomorrow, Wednesday September 30 at 7:30pm. For more information or to register, find UNO’s Writers’ Workshop online.