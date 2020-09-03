Petshop Presents ‘colored Black.’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

September 3rd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Petshop Gallery in Benson will open Ang Bennet’s colored Black. this Friday. The exhibition concerns black bodies following recent events such as the death of Elijah Mcclain.

Featuring Ang Bennet

Using 2D elements on plywood panels, digital imagery, and 3D mixed media assemblage with rope, muslin dolls, and acrylic paint, colored Black. takes the audience on a journey of the fear, violence, rage.

Bennet said that the biggest challenge in putting together colored Black. was trying not to censor oneself.

colored Black opens at Petshop this Friday, September 4 at 7:00pm. For more information, find Petshop Gallery on Facebook.