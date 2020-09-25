Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Omaha Performing Arts Reopens with Holland Center Outdoors

September 25th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts Returns today with a weekend full of entertainment. It’s been a difficult time for the organization since the start of the pandemic, but OPA is looking forward to a safe season.

Featuring Andy Cassano, Vice President for Programming and Education at Omaha Performing Arts.

Holland Center Outdoors moves the stage to the green lawn next to the Holland Center for two days of concerts with no charge for admission.

In addition to socially distanced spacing and live concerts, OPA offers a full performing arts experience, including concessions and food trucks.

For OPA, staying safe is just as important as the entertainment.

Omaha Performing Arts’ season opening, Holland Center Outdoors begins tonight at 6pm. Tomorrow’s family day is from 12-4pm with a closing concert beginning at 6. For more information, visit o-pa.org.

