Omaha Performing Arts Reopens with Holland Center Outdoors
By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News
September 25th, 2020
Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts Returns today with a weekend full of entertainment. It’s been a difficult time for the organization since the start of the pandemic, but OPA is looking forward to a safe season.
Holland Center Outdoors moves the stage to the green lawn next to the Holland Center for two days of concerts with no charge for admission.
In addition to socially distanced spacing and live concerts, OPA offers a full performing arts experience, including concessions and food trucks.
For OPA, staying safe is just as important as the entertainment.
Omaha Performing Arts’ season opening, Holland Center Outdoors begins tonight at 6pm. Tomorrow’s family day is from 12-4pm with a closing concert beginning at 6. For more information, visit o-pa.org.
Share your thoughts
Comments must abide by house rules
You must be logged in to post a comment.