Omaha Community Playhouse Reopens with ‘Grounded’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

September 24th, 2020

The Omaha Community Playhouse will have their first show back in the theater since the Pandemic. This Friday, they will present Grounded, a one-woman performance about a fighter pilot who is grounded after an unexpected pregnancy. Upon returning to the Air Force years later, she will not fly F-16s, but drones instead.

Featuring Actor, Leanne Hill Carlson

Carlson only had limited time to prepare for the role before audition, so she adopted a military attitude to overcome the challenges of a one-woman show.

The Playhouse has completely redesigned their Howard Drew Theatre with COVID in mind. They’ve built an elevated stage in the middle of the room with a plexi glass barrier surrounding all sides. Seating will also be socially distanced.

Grounded opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse Friday, September 25 at 7:30pm and will run Thursdays through Sundays until October 18. For more information or tickets, visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.