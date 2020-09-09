Fence of Honor For a Fallen Officer

By Gabriel Escalera, KVNO News

September 8th, 2020

People gathered at 42nd and Grover Street, to pay tribute to Herrera. Photo by Gabriel Escalera, KVNO.

OMAHA – Just over 50 years ago, officer George W. Welter died when he accidentally collated his motorcycle into a car when he responded to an emergency call.

Welter was the last officer to have perished in line-of-duty, but the Lancaster police family record has un update now.

Investigator Luis Mario Herrera, 50, died last Sunday morning. People in Omaha gathered south along 42nd. street to show their appreciation for the fallen officer.

Herrera was shot in the chest while serving an arrest warrant a few weeks ago in Lincoln and lost his fight for life at the Nebraska Medical Center.

“It shows that everybody cares about each other, it doesn’t matter you age, your race.”

Andrew McLaughlin and his family made it to the corner of 42nd and Center streets, and waited to see the caravan that will accompany Herrera’s remains to Lincoln.

Firefighters, policemen from different counties and people formed a farewell fence along 42nd Street from UNMC to the Interstate I-80 on ramp, going west.

Funeral Car with Herrera remain, taken back to Lincoln. Photo by Gabriel Escalera, KVNO.

The largest gathering of people was on the pedestrian bridge near Grover and 42nd.

Peggy Blandford waited more than one hour to see the caravan.

“Anyone that would give up their life for their job, it is very important for me.

Just after 2 PM, the convoy left UNMC, first police motorcycles, then patrol cars from different counties and sheriff cars, followed by the funeral car with the remains of Herrera, and fire trucks at the end.

People gathered on almost all the overpasses on I-80 in the Omaha-Lincoln route, in token of appreciation for Herrera. He serviced for over 20 years to the police force.

Seven Lancaster County officers have lost their lives in line-of-duty in a 101-year period. Herrera picture appears now on the Lincoln city official website under the fallen officers list.