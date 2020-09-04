Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Gifford Park Market’s 15th Season

By

September 4th, 2020

The Gifford Park Neighborhood Market is in its 15th year and will continue on Friday evenings through September. This season’s market has changed slightly due to COVID-19, but it’s still a long way ahead of its humble beginnings.

Featuring Co-founder and Manager, Martin Janousek

This year’s Gifford Park Market has been made COVID-friendly. Organizers have worked with Douglas County to create a safer environment.\

Despite downsizing, this year’s Gifford Park Market still offers a wide variety of locally sourced products.

The Gifford Park Neighborhood Market is open Friday evenings from 5:00-8:00pm on 520 N 33rd Street. For more information, find the Gifford Park Market online.

