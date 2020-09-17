Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
From Our News Desk

Douglas County, Latest COVID-19 Updated

OMAHA – According to the most recent report from the Douglas County Health Department, COVID-19 infections have decreased, but safety recommendations are almost the same, in order to keep the good trend.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

BFF Youth Engagement Moves Online

By

September 17th, 2020

Omaha, NE—In addition to Benson First Friday’s regular monthly programming, they also offer a Youth Engagement Program, getting kids involved in the arts. The program hosts events during first Fridays, and they’re now expanding online.

Featuring Laura Simpson and John-Paul Gurnett

The Youth Engagement Program serves ages as young as 3 years old at First Friday events, but they are now looking to help teens and preteens with their new digital tutorial series. Applications are currently open for artists and artisans for online teaching opportunities.

BFF has also announced an opportunity to submit art for a zine collaboration with local news group, NOISE.

For more information on BFF’s online teaching opportunities or zine submissions, visit BFF Omaha.org.

