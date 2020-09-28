Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Amy Reed, a Walk to Relieve The Heart

By

September 28th, 2020

OMAHA – After fighting for more than 20 years with clinical depression, Amy Reed’s friend Terry lost the battle. Leaving behind people with a lot of sadness in their hearts.

Reed thought that no one would understand the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.

“We didn’t know what to expect, you still feel like you were in a lonely place, that nobody understands what you are going through and everybody had a whole in their hearth of some sort and I felt like I was home,” Reed, Says.

Amy Reed

Reed Lost her friend Terry in 2011. The same year she volunteered for the ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk, organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or AFSP .    

