From Our News Desk

High School Athletes Hoping to Play ‘Fall in the Spring’

Omaha Public Schools is looking at a plan for High schools’ sports, it might be that other school districts in the metro area work collectively with OPS. Simulatability, Sports facilities are open to the public with some restrictions.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Amplify Arts Opens @VIRAL_RE_COLLECTION

By

September 11th, 2020

Amplify Arts’ next exhibition, @VIRAL_RE_COLLECTION explores today’s “ultra quick digital memory” and overall digital and physical overconsumption. Curators Abby Fogle and Esau Betancourt began their exploration of fashion through follow culture on social media like Instagram.

Featuring Curators Abby Fogle and Esau Betancourt

First and foremost, @VIRAL_RE_COLLECTION embodies the democratization of fashion, bringing it to the local gallery space and by highlighting its importance on social media.

Much of @VIRAL_RE_COLLECTION would not have come together without social media, as artists are joining in from across the country. The exhibition pairs sculptures and images with recent fashion pieces.

@VIRAL_RE_COLLECTION opens at Amplify Arts’ Generator Space on Vinton Street today at 1:00pm. Due to public health concerns, the gallery will be open by appointment only. For more information or to register, visit amplifyarts.org.

