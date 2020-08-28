Yakov Smirnoff’s ‘United We Laugh’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 28th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts will present Yakov Smirnoff’s United We Laugh this Saturday. The comedian has appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson as well as in films like Moscow on the Hudson and The Money Pit, and his career continues to remind audiences of the American Dream. Smirnoff is of course an adopted surname which came from his days before fame as an immigrant from the Soviet Union.

For Smirnoff, comedy in the States was much different than Ukraine, where he would have to submit material to the department of jokes.

Today, much of Smirnoff’s comedy is about relationships. United We Laugh was recorded at his theater in Branson, Missouri earlier this year.

Smirnoff’s comedy today can also be described as academic, as he’s recently earned his doctorate in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University.

Omaha Performing arts will host Yakov Smirnoff’s United We Laugh this Saturday, August 29 at 8:00pm online. For more information, visit O-Pa.org.