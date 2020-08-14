Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
OMAHA – In Omaha there is a group of people who may be left out of the census count this year.

Union for Contemporary Art Opens Uplift & Elevate

By

August 14th, 2020

Omaha, NE—The Union for Contemporary Arts’ doors are closed as a precautionary response to the coronavirus, but they’ve still found a way to showcase art in the community. They have announced a new program, Uplift & Elevate, reflecting The Union’s longstanding mission of promoting the development and vision of artists who have traditionally been underrepresented in gallery spaces.

Featuring Patrick Mainelli, Communications Director at the Union.

Uplift & Elevate was conceived around the time of the killing of James Scurlock when the Union started their Black Lives Matter poster campaign.

Uplift & Elevate opens this Saturday, August 15 at the Union for Contemporary Art. For more information, visit U-CA.org.

