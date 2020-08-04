Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Tyondai Braxton Performs Bemis Center’s VIRTUAL@LOW END

August 4th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Electronic composer Tyondai Braxton will perform the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ next VIRTUAL@LOW END concert to be streamed online this week. Braxton has experimented with electronics from an early age, patching effects pedals and amplifiers. He eventually went to school for music composition, and in his professional career, Braxton has found himself at home with professional orchestras and in front of synthesizers. His work has been performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra, the LA Philharmonic, and he’s performed alongside Philip Glass.

Featuring Tyondai Braxton

Braxton will be working with electronics for this performance, and in the spirit of experimentalism, it’s yet to be determined what exactly will be performed.

For Braxton, what’s most important is creating a sense of space with his music.

Tyondai Braxton will perform the Bemis Center’s next VIRTUAL@ LOW END concert this Thursday, August 6 at 8:00pm. For more information, visit BemisCenter.org.

