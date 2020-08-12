Project Project to Open ‘Two Trick Pony’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 12th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Project Project gallery, usually alight with activity on Vinton second Fridays, has only been able to feature limited programming over the last few months due to COVID 19. They are now opening their doors again this Friday, albeit taking some necessary safety precautions. Project Project will open Two Trick Pony, featuring paintings by Nick Clark. Clark has studied many traditions, but he’s currently exploring post-digital pop art.

Featuring Nick Clark

Originally scheduled for April, Two Trick Pony emphasizes Clark’s attention to technique, which is always changing and responding to other artists. Works created four months apart offer different perspectives.

Among Clark’s subjects, artifacts and images from childhood, pop culture icons, and cartoons.

Two Trick Pony, featuring paintings by Nick Clark, opens at Project Project this Friday, August 14 from 6:00-10:00pm. Face covering is required, and attendance will be limited to eight guests in the space at a time. For more information, visit ProjectProjectOmaha.com.