Classical 90.7 KVNO
From Our News Desk

Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for people with ASD, understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

From Our Arts Desk

El Museo Latino Reopens

Omaha, NE—El Museo Latino, Omaha’s Latino Art and History Museum and Cultural Center, has reopened to the public. Like many organizations, the museum had to close due to the COVID pandemic.

Featuring Founder and Executive Director, Magdalena Garcia.

The decision to close must have been difficult due to the importance of the exhibitions on display, but luckily, works by Picasso and Marcel Mouly are still there to see.

Project Project to Open ‘Two Trick Pony’

By

August 12th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Project Project gallery, usually alight with activity on Vinton second Fridays, has only been able to feature limited programming over the last few months due to COVID 19. They are now opening their doors again this Friday, albeit taking some necessary safety precautions. Project Project will open Two Trick Pony, featuring paintings by Nick Clark. Clark has studied many traditions, but he’s currently exploring post-digital pop art.

Featuring Nick Clark

Originally scheduled for April, Two Trick Pony emphasizes Clark’s attention to technique, which is always changing and responding to other artists. Works created four months apart offer different perspectives.

Among Clark’s subjects, artifacts and images from childhood, pop culture icons, and cartoons.

Two Trick Pony, featuring paintings by Nick Clark, opens at Project Project this Friday, August 14 from 6:00-10:00pm. Face covering is required, and attendance will be limited to eight guests in the space at a time. For more information, visit ProjectProjectOmaha.com.

