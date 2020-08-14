Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Not Everyone Counts in the 2020 Census

OMAHA – In Omaha there is a group of people who may be left out of the census count this year.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Petfest2020 This Weekend

By

August 14th, 2020

Omaha, NE—PetShop Gallery and BFF Omaha’s Petfest 2020 is this weekend, Saturday, August 15. The annual event features bands, visual artists, and performing artists, and this year, it’s being made COVID-friendly. Founder and Organizer, Zach Schmieder and BFF Omaha Development Director, Caitlin Little.

Featuring Founder and Organizer, Zach Schmieder and BFF Omaha Development Director, Caitlin Little.

Aside from the entertainment, this year’s festival is about staying safe. Schmieder and Little talked about some of Petfest’s safety precautions for 2020.

As for music, Petfest2020 will feature acts from Shreveport, LA, Lincoln, and of course, Omaha.

Petfest2020 is this Saturday, August 15 from 3:00pm to 1:00am in Benson. For more information or tickets, visit BFFOmaha.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News