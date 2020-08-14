Petfest2020 This Weekend

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 14th, 2020

Omaha, NE—PetShop Gallery and BFF Omaha’s Petfest 2020 is this weekend, Saturday, August 15. The annual event features bands, visual artists, and performing artists, and this year, it’s being made COVID-friendly. Founder and Organizer, Zach Schmieder and BFF Omaha Development Director, Caitlin Little.

Aside from the entertainment, this year’s festival is about staying safe. Schmieder and Little talked about some of Petfest’s safety precautions for 2020.

As for music, Petfest2020 will feature acts from Shreveport, LA, Lincoln, and of course, Omaha.

Petfest2020 is this Saturday, August 15 from 3:00pm to 1:00am in Benson. For more information or tickets, visit BFFOmaha.org.