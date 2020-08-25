Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Omaha Community Playhouse Says ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ to Coronavirus

August 25th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Community Playhouse will present Don’t Stop Me Now starting this weekend. The drive in style concert will feature some famous rock and roll tunes from musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, Movin Out, Jersey Boys, and more.

Featuring Musical Director of the band, Matthew McGuigan

Don’t Stop Me Now, a drive in concert at Omaha Community Playhouse, opens this Friday, August 28, and will run until September 20. For more information or tickets, visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.

