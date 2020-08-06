Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
New American Arts Festival Online and in Benson

By

August 6th, 2020

The 7th New American Arts Festival, a collaboration between BFF Omaha and Lutheran Family Services is this Friday, August 7. The Festival celebrating the arts of immigrant and refugee communities will partially move online with some displays still open in Benson that evening.

Featuring Festival Co-chairs Alex Jochim and Brittany Steigner

Typical Benson First Fridays feature Omaha arts veterans, but the New American Arts Festival also includes many artists new to the arts community.

This year’s festival includes many forms of visual arts, including fiber arts and ink on raw hide, and performances such as Indian and Rwandan Dance, traditional Andean music, and an Iraqi and Kurdish band.

The New American Arts Festival is this Friday, August 7, from 5:00-10:00pm online and in the Benson neighborhood. For more information, visit BFFOmaha.org.

