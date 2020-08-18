Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
KVNO Presents ‘Shakespeare on the Radio’

August 18th, 2020

Omaha, NE—This weekend, KVNO will present “Shakespeare on the Radio, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Mendelssohn’s Incidental Music.” This special broadcast is an original production, a collaboration between UNO, Nebraska Shakespeare, and KVNO. It will hopefully serve as a remedy for this year’s unfortunate lack of live performances.

Featuring UNO School of the Arts Director, Jack Zerbe

One of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a fantastical tale with fairies and magic, and it draws on traditions much older than the playwright.

Even for listeners who haven’t read or seen the play, this abridged version might present some familiar moments, especially in Mendelssohn’s classic score.

“Shakespeare on the Radio, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Mendelssohn’s Incidental Music” will air on KVNO Saturday, August 22 at 3:30pm and Wednesday August 26 at 2:30pm. For more information, find KVNO on Facebook.

