KVNO Presents Opera Outdoors Tonight

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 21st, 2020

Omaha, NE—Opera Omaha’s Opera Outdoors will not be an outdoor festival this year due to COVID-19, but it has found a new home on the radio. Tonight, Opera Omaha and KVNO will collaborate to bring audiences a live on air recital featuring Holland Community Opera Fellows, visiting singers, and Opera Omaha’s Head of Music, Sean Kelly.

Featuring Opera Omaha’s Head of Music, Sean Kelly

Kelly talked about some of the musical selections for Friday night, including Puccini, Donazetti, Verdi, and more.

While Opera Outdoors might not be the same outdoor spectacle as previous years, it can still be enjoyed outside as well as in the car or at home.

As with previous years’ Opera Outdoors concerts, Opera Omaha hopes that this year’s on air performance will be a communal experience.

Opera Outdoors will air live tonight at 8:00pm on KVNO. For more information or to stream live, visit KVNO.org.