Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for others understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Joslyn Art Museum Opens Doors

August 7th, 2020

Omaha, NE—The Joslyn Art Museum opens its doors again today. The museum had greatly expanded its online presence since closing due to COVID-19, but reopening to the public is an important moment for the arts community.

Featuring Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Amy Rummel

Safety was a top priority for the museum before opening, and they’ve taken many precautions.

All areas that involve close contact remain closed, including the shop and café. Doors are now automated, and touch-free hand sanitizer is available.

As for exhibitions, in many ways, the museum is coming back right where they left off.

The Joslyn Art Museum opens to the public today. For more information or to reserve a time, visit Joslyn.org

