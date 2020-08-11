Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for people with ASD, understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

El Museo Latino Reopens

By

August 11th, 2020

Omaha, NE—El Museo Latino, Omaha’s Latino Art and History Museum and Cultural Center, has reopened to the public. Like many organizations, the museum had to close due to the COVID pandemic.

Featuring Founder and Executive Director, Magdalena Garcia.

The decision to close must have been difficult due to the importance of the exhibitions on display, but luckily, works by Picasso and Marcel Mouly are still there to see.  

Upon reopening, the El Museo Latino has taken many steps towards making sure that patrons stay safe. More information on health and safety at the museum can be found online.

For more information on El Museo Latino, visit El MuseoLatino.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »
RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News