El Museo Latino Reopens

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 11th, 2020

Omaha, NE—El Museo Latino, Omaha’s Latino Art and History Museum and Cultural Center, has reopened to the public. Like many organizations, the museum had to close due to the COVID pandemic.

Featuring Founder and Executive Director, Magdalena Garcia.

The decision to close must have been difficult due to the importance of the exhibitions on display, but luckily, works by Picasso and Marcel Mouly are still there to see.

Upon reopening, the El Museo Latino has taken many steps towards making sure that patrons stay safe. More information on health and safety at the museum can be found online.

For more information on El Museo Latino, visit El MuseoLatino.org.