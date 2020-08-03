Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra Performs

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

August 3rd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Billy McGuigan returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse this week with his Pop Rock Orchestra. Keeping up with COVID-19, this is the second socially distant drive-in concert, a format which OCP and McGuigan tried earlier this summer with success.

Featuring Billy McGuigan

Guests in attendance can listen to the concert from their cars by tuning in on the radio. McGuigan will perform rock and roll classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Billy Muguigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra will perform drive-in concerts at Omaha Community Playhouse this month, August 5 through the 23rd. For more information, visit OmahaPlayhouse.com