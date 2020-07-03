UNO Resuming Annual Carillon Concert Virtually

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 3rd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Despite COVID 19, UNO’s annual Fourth of July Celebration Concert featuring carillon bells will continue virtually. Carillon bells are the bells heard at UNO’s bell tower, and they will be played by Brent Shaw this Saturday at 9:00am.

Featuring Julianne Furey, Operations Manager for the School of Music.

UNO’s bell tower, the Henningson Memorial Campanile, is a campus icon standing 168ft. tall, and this annual concert is a growing tradition.

Shaw has selected a mixed repertoire for Saturday morning, featuring American classics as well as some more contemporary music.

UNO’s annual Fourth of July Celebration Concert is this Saturday, July 4 starting at 9:00am. Audiences can tune in on the live Youtube video or listen later via Youtube or Soundcloud. For more information, visit UNOmaha.edu.