The Rose Announces New Season

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 21st, 2020

The Rose Theater has recently announced plans for their 2020-2021 season. Like many organizations, the Rose had a difficult year due to COVID, but adapting to the pandemic has opened the door to new opportunities.

Featuring Artistic Director Matt Gutschick

The Rose Theater will host five performances this season, some familiar, like a new adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life, and some new, like How to Build an Ark: Searching for Joel Sartore, inspired by the famous National Geographic photographer and Nebraska resident. The Rose will implement new safety measure for their live shows.

In addition to live shows, the Rose will offer a digital membership opportunity.

Penguin Problems will open the Rose Theater’s new season starting September 11. For more information on the 2020-2021 season, visit RoseTheater.org.