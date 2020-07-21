Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

The Tour With ‘Love’ to Learn About Black History in North Omaha

OMAHA – Many Omaha natives do not know the history of the red box line and its importance for Omaha black history. Preston Love Jr. vividly recalls his teenage years on the streets of a robust North Omaha.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

The Rose Announces New Season

By

July 21st, 2020

The Rose Theater has recently announced plans for their 2020-2021 season. Like many organizations, the Rose had a difficult year due to COVID, but adapting to the pandemic has opened the door to new opportunities.

Featuring Artistic Director Matt Gutschick

The Rose Theater will host five performances this season, some familiar, like a new adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life, and some new, like How to Build an Ark: Searching for Joel Sartore, inspired by the famous National Geographic photographer and Nebraska resident.  The Rose will implement new safety measure for their live shows.

In addition to live shows, the Rose will offer a digital membership opportunity.

Penguin Problems will open the Rose Theater’s new season starting September 11. For more information on the 2020-2021 season, visit RoseTheater.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News