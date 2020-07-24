Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for others understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

tbd.’s Dance Club Moves Online

By

July 24th, 2020

Performances may be on pause, but Omaha’s tbd. Dance Collective is still hosting Dance Club. The monthly meetup group for dancers of any background has moved online.

Featuring tbd. Dance Collective’s Kat Fackler

Even though online sessions are shorter than before, hosting via Zoom has opened the door to new opportunities for dancers at home.

Tbd. Dance Collective’s next Dance Club is this Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 to 11:00am. For more information or to register, visit tbddancecollective.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News