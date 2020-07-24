tbd.’s Dance Club Moves Online

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 24th, 2020

Performances may be on pause, but Omaha’s tbd. Dance Collective is still hosting Dance Club. The monthly meetup group for dancers of any background has moved online.

Featuring tbd. Dance Collective’s Kat Fackler

Even though online sessions are shorter than before, hosting via Zoom has opened the door to new opportunities for dancers at home.

Tbd. Dance Collective’s next Dance Club is this Saturday, July 25 from 10:00 to 11:00am. For more information or to register, visit tbddancecollective.org.