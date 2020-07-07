OPA Introduces Jazz on YOUR Green

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 7th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts’ Jazz on the Green is one of the gems of Omaha summers, and while COVID-19 has complicated this year’s events, festivities aren’t dead in the water.

Featuring OPA President, Joan Squires

Eight to ten thousand people are tricky numbers when it comes to COVID, but there is a temporary solution. Following OPA’s other virtual events, like Live on the Stream, Jazz on the Green will also move online.

Jazz on YOUR Green follows some of the same traditions as Jazz on the Green, featuring both local and national acts. The only difference is that rather than the green at Midtown crossing, audiences are encouraged to find the space that works for them. This Thursday, Darcy Malone and the Tangle headlines.

Jazz on YOUR Green will stream live on Facebook and Youtube in the month of July, each Thursday evening starting July 9 at 6:00pm. For more information, visit O-PA.org.