Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Pandemic Is The Only Thing That Can Slow This Piano Man

Art Fredrickson is at the piano keyboard. That’s where he is every Friday – at least until a pandemic got in the way. Art is 94-years-old – older than most of those listening to him. But he’s not a resident here – he’s a volunteer

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Omaha Poetry Slam/Open Mic Goes Virtual

By

July 10th, 2020

Omaha, NE—The monthly Omaha Poetry Slam continues this Saturday as a virtual open mic. Typically hosted at OutrSpaces, the event has moved online as COVID cannot stop the over decade long tradition.

Featuring Greg Harries


Slam poetry is about connecting audiences and writers more so than what can be done with the page.

Being a virtual event, audience and performer interaction is slightly more difficult, but Zoom offers some tools to maintain the connection.

The next Omaha Poetry Slam Open Mic is this weekend, Saturday July 11 at 7:00pm. For more information on  viewing or participation, find Omaha Poetry Slam Team on Facebook.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News