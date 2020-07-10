Omaha Poetry Slam/Open Mic Goes Virtual
By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News
July 10th, 2020
Omaha, NE—The monthly Omaha Poetry Slam continues this Saturday as a virtual open mic. Typically hosted at OutrSpaces, the event has moved online as COVID cannot stop the over decade long tradition.
Slam poetry is about connecting audiences and writers more so than what can be done with the page.
Being a virtual event, audience and performer interaction is slightly more difficult, but Zoom offers some tools to maintain the connection.
The next Omaha Poetry Slam Open Mic is this weekend, Saturday July 11 at 7:00pm. For more information on viewing or participation, find Omaha Poetry Slam Team on Facebook.
