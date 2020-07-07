North Omaha Love Tour

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 7th, 2020

The Nebraska Tour Company offers culinary and historical tours of some of Omaha’s most iconic neighborhoods, and this Saturday they will host the North Omaha Love Tour. It will be guided by Preston Love Jr., son of famed jazz musician Preston Love Sr., and an ideal candidate for the job.

Featuring Preston Love Jr.

North Omaha has a storied history, and the North Omaha Love Tour will educate guests on its music, politics, and African American culture.

While North Omaha has a lively and rich history, it is also a cornerstone of the conversation on race in America. This tour will be the first since the death of George Floyd and following protests.

The next North Omaha Love Tour, guided by Preston Love Jr. is this Saturday, July 11 at 11:00am. For more information, visit NebraskaTourCompany.com.