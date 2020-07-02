Nebraska Writers Collective Hosting Virtual ‘Write Now’ Workshop

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 2nd, 2020

Omaha, NE—The Nebraska Writers Collective has not ended engagement following the pandemic having introduced Write Now, a series of writing workshops featuring guest speakers. Sessions begin this Friday at 12:30pm and will continue weekly through the month of July.

Featuring Nebraska Writers Collective Program Manager Gina Keplinger

Write Now is open to creative writers of all levels, and it is all accessible from your own writing desk via Zoom.

Each workshop is unique in that a new writer will present each week. This Friday’s discussion will be facilitated by Paul Tran.

Nebraska Writers Collective will host Write Now: A workshop series, this month, Fridays at 12:30 via Zoom starting July 3. To RSVP, email register@NEwriters.org. For more information, visit NEWriters.org.