Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for others understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

International Quilt Museum Hosts ‘Textile Talks’

July 28th, 2020

Lincoln, NE—The International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska reopens next week, but in the meantime, they will host a virtual Textile Talk this Wednesday, July 29.

This Wednesday, Collections Manager Sarah Walcott will inform guests on how the Museum cares for the world’s largest quilt collection and preserves it for future generations during “Care and Conservation: Behind the Scenes at the International Quilt Museum”.

“Care and Conservation: Behind the Scenes at the International Quilt Museum” is this Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00pm on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit InternationalQuiltMuseum.org.

