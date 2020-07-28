International Quilt Museum Hosts ‘Textile Talks’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 28th, 2020

Lincoln, NE—The International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska reopens next week, but in the meantime, they will host a virtual Textile Talk this Wednesday, July 29.

Featuring Communications Coordinator, Laura Chapman

This Wednesday, Collections Manager Sarah Walcott will inform guests on how the Museum cares for the world’s largest quilt collection and preserves it for future generations during “Care and Conservation: Behind the Scenes at the International Quilt Museum”.

“Care and Conservation: Behind the Scenes at the International Quilt Museum” is this Wednesday, July 29 at 1:00pm on Zoom. For more information or to register, visit InternationalQuiltMuseum.org.