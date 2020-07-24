Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Mother and Daughter, Following Pandemic Rules Better Than Others

OMAHA – With the pandemic, some people have trouble adjusting to the new safety guidelines, but for others understanding why some are not following the guidelines is even more confusing.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today's episode of "Road to Omaha," KVNO's Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Film Streams’ SEE CHANGE, Gender Parity in Film

By

July 24th, 2020

If you’re sitting down to watch a new film in 2020, it’s more than likely that it is directed by a man, based on current statistics. This is something that Film Streams is hoping to change, however, with their new initiative, SEE CHANGE. The organization hopes to reach gender parity among directors of the films they program by the end of 2021.

Featuring Artistic Director Diana Martinez

Gender parity in film directing is about more than just a number—women directors often indicate greater diversity among cast and crew as well as contribute to diversity of content in film.

Achieving gender parity in the film industry is not something that will happen overnight, but Martinez hopes that initiatives made by local theaters like Film Streams can eventually change Hollywood.

Film Streams’ Dundee and Ruth Sokoloff Theaters are currently closed, but films can still be streamed online. For more information, visit FilmStreams.org.

Omaha Writers
