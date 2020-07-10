Artist Profile: Jessica Hanson
By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News
July 10th, 2020
Omaha, NE—Jessica Hanson is a violinist and instructor at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, and she is the Lead String Sprouts teacher. She’s now focusing on composing some of her own music sometimes using effects pedals with her violin that allow her to loop tracks while altering the timbre of her instrument.
Hanson cites multiple styles of music as part of her repertoire and acknowledges that an appreciation for classical often takes lessons.
Like many performing artists, Hanson’s schedule has been completely shaken by COVID-19. A whole east coast tour has been postponed, and even local shows are up in the air.
Hanson also commented on the state of the artistic community and performance venues.
For more information on the Omaha Conservatory of Music, visit OmahaCM.org. To hear more of Jessica Hanson’s work, visit https://www.sound-postmedia.com/.
Share your thoughts
Comments must abide by house rules
You must be logged in to post a comment.