Artist Profile: Jessica Hanson

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 10th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Jessica Hanson is a violinist and instructor at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, and she is the Lead String Sprouts teacher. She’s now focusing on composing some of her own music sometimes using effects pedals with her violin that allow her to loop tracks while altering the timbre of her instrument.

Featuring Violinist, Jessica Hanson

Hanson cites multiple styles of music as part of her repertoire and acknowledges that an appreciation for classical often takes lessons.

Like many performing artists, Hanson’s schedule has been completely shaken by COVID-19. A whole east coast tour has been postponed, and even local shows are up in the air.

Hanson also commented on the state of the artistic community and performance venues.

For more information on the Omaha Conservatory of Music, visit OmahaCM.org. To hear more of Jessica Hanson’s work, visit https://www.sound-postmedia.com/.