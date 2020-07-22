Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Teacher’s Approach, Back to School 2020

North High School teacher, is ready for “Back to School” this fall, but she doesn’t know the best way to start in-person school in the midst of the pandemic. Staying healthy, stopping the epidemic, and teaching can be too much work.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

American Midwest Ballet Celebrating ‘Day of Dance’

By

July 22nd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Like most performance organizations, American Midwest Ballet has been affected by the coronavirus, but they’ve adapted by moving classes online. They will still celebrate the official Day of Dance this Saturday, offering introductory classes, a tour of their facilities, and other virtual specials.

Featuring Artistic Director, Erika Overturff

American Midwest Ballet’s new location in Council Bluffs opened shortly before COVID struck the Midwest. Day of Dance, however, will give guests the chance to experience the space virtually, with a tour of the new studios, offices, costume shop, and theater. Classes for kids and teens will be available throughout the day in various genres of dance.

American Midwest Ballet will also introduce “Dancer House”, a video made by company dancers and roommates.

American Midwest Ballet’s Day of Dance is this Saturday, July 25 from 12:30-4:00pm online. For more information or to register, visit AMBallet.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News