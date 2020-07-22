American Midwest Ballet Celebrating ‘Day of Dance’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

July 22nd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Like most performance organizations, American Midwest Ballet has been affected by the coronavirus, but they’ve adapted by moving classes online. They will still celebrate the official Day of Dance this Saturday, offering introductory classes, a tour of their facilities, and other virtual specials.

Featuring Artistic Director, Erika Overturff

American Midwest Ballet’s new location in Council Bluffs opened shortly before COVID struck the Midwest. Day of Dance, however, will give guests the chance to experience the space virtually, with a tour of the new studios, offices, costume shop, and theater. Classes for kids and teens will be available throughout the day in various genres of dance.

American Midwest Ballet will also introduce “Dancer House”, a video made by company dancers and roommates.

American Midwest Ballet’s Day of Dance is this Saturday, July 25 from 12:30-4:00pm online. For more information or to register, visit AMBallet.org.