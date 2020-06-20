Virtual Events to Discuss Local Ecology

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 20th, 2020

Omaha, NE—With summer approaching, numerous virtual events will focus on the great outdoors. On June 23 at 10:00am, Fontenelle Forest will present “Understanding Nature: Life in the Wetlands”. Ponds, lakes and wetlands are common in rural areas. From this Facebook video, learn about the wide variety of life that make their homes in and around wetlands.

On June 24 at 6:00pm, Nebraska Project WILD will host “Prairie Restoration,” a Zoom presentation.



Gerry Steinauer, NGPC botanist, will talk about prairie restoration using a diverse, local-ecotype seed mix. Discussion will include seed mix design and collecting, seedbed preparation, planting methods, and post-planting management.

For more information on “Understanding Nature” or “Prairie Restoration,” find the events on Facebook.