In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Union for Contemporary Art Starts Book Club

June 9th, 2020

Omaha, NE—As part of The Union’s Pride Month celebrations, the Seat at the Table book club returns in June with a new text: Black Queer Studies: A Critical Anthology, edited by E. Patrick Johnson and Mae G. Henderson.

While over the past decade a number of scholars have done significant work on questions of black LGBT identities, this volume is the first to collect this groundbreaking work and make black queer studies visible as a developing field of study in the United States.

All meetings are held virtually on Zoom between 5:00pm and 7:00pm Tuesday evenings starting tonight, June 9. To be given access to the Zoom meeting room, email Union Program Coordinator, Mary Lawson at: mary@u-ca.org.

For more information, visit u-ca.org.

