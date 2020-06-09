Union for Contemporary Art Starts Book Club

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 9th, 2020

Omaha, NE—As part of The Union’s Pride Month celebrations, the Seat at the Table book club returns in June with a new text: Black Queer Studies: A Critical Anthology, edited by E. Patrick Johnson and Mae G. Henderson.

While over the past decade a number of scholars have done significant work on questions of black LGBT identities, this volume is the first to collect this groundbreaking work and make black queer studies visible as a developing field of study in the United States.



All meetings are held virtually on Zoom between 5:00pm and 7:00pm Tuesday evenings starting tonight, June 9. To be given access to the Zoom meeting room, email Union Program Coordinator, Mary Lawson at: mary@u-ca.org.



For more information, visit u-ca.org.