Omaha Under the Radar to Feature Virtual Performances

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 18th, 2020

Photo Courtesy of N8 Devivo

Omaha,NE—Many performance organizations are still cautious in the summer months due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, annual experimental music festival Omaha Under the Radar is cancelled, but there are numerous virtual and COVID friendly events to be held in its place.

Featuring Amanda Deboer Bartlett and Stacey Barelos

The first virtual performance on June 21 is a collaboration with Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio, which has been live streaming since the start of the COVID pandemic. This Quarantine Concert will feature artists on Under the Radar’s 2020 roster.

As for education, the SOUNDRY Summer Institute, which includes sessions on composition, deep listening, and instrument building, has also moved online.

Omaha Under the Radar’s Quarantine Concert in collaboration with Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio is this Sunday, June 21 at 7:00pm. The SOUNDRY Summer Institute is June 22 through the 26, and space is limited. Experimental Film Night in Collaboration with Film Streams is Friday, June 26.

For more information on Under the Radar Events, visit UndertheRadarOmaha.com.