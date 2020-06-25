Omaha Symphony Announces New Music Director

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 24th, 2020

Following news that Maestro Thomas Wilkins is stepping down from his position with the Omaha Symphony, President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden finally has the announcement patrons have been waiting for. Ankush Kumar Bahl will serve as Omaha Symphony’s new Music Director.

Featuring Omaha Symphony President and CEO, Jennifer Boomgaarden

Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl is recognized today by orchestras and audiences alike for his impressive conducting technique, thoughtful interpretations, and engaging podium presence. A protégé of former New York Philharmonic Music Director Kurt Masur, he has performed all over the world.

All accomplishments considered, choosing a new music director for the Symphony was still a careful decision.

Congratulations to Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl on becoming Omaha Symphony’s new Music Director. For more information on Omaha Symphony, visit omahasymphony.org.