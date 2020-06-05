Omaha Summer Arts Festival Continues Virtually

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 5th, 2020

The 46th Omaha Summer Arts Festival is this Saturday, their first ever virtual event. Coronavirus posed a challenge for a festival that hosts artists, vendors, live music, and food, but organizers have pulled out all stops to ensure that the show goes on.

Featuring Kylie Vonnhame

Even without a physical event, the Virtual Summer Arts Fest maintains most aspects of the annual event. It’s an incentive to include more of a digital component in the future.

In addition to the arts experience, the virtual festival will feature music and even a culinary component. Eight local and regional acts will live stream, and the website features craft demos and recipes.

The Virtual Omaha Summer Arts Festival is this Saturday, June 6, from 10:00am to 4:00pm online. For more information, visit SummerArts.org, or find the event on Facebook.