Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Omaha Summer Arts Festival Continues Virtually

By

June 5th, 2020

The 46th Omaha Summer Arts Festival is this Saturday, their first ever virtual event. Coronavirus posed a challenge for a festival that hosts artists, vendors, live music, and food, but organizers have pulled out all stops to ensure that the show goes on.

Featuring Kylie Vonnhame

Even without a physical event, the Virtual Summer Arts Fest maintains most aspects of the annual event. It’s an incentive to include more of a digital component in the future.

In addition to the arts experience, the virtual festival will feature music and even a culinary component. Eight local and regional acts will live stream, and the website features craft demos and recipes.

The Virtual Omaha Summer Arts Festival is this Saturday, June 6, from 10:00am to 4:00pm online. For more information, visit SummerArts.org, or find the event on Facebook.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »
RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News