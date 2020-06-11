Omaha Community Playhouse’s Rock and Roll Drive in: ‘Rave On!’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 11th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Beginning tonight, Billy McGuigan and his band will perform a run of his tribute to Buddy Holly, Rave On!. The family friendly—and now Covid-friendly—drive in show at the playhouse is a favorite of McGuigan’s, who has performed many covers of classic rock heroes throughout his career.

Featuring Billy McGuigan

Buddy Holly lived his moment of fame in the ‘50s, survived vicariously through numerous acts in ‘60s and ‘70s after his tragic passing, and he remains popular today.

McGuigan won’t just be playing the hits tonight. He’s digging into the catalogue as well as performing some Elvis, Everly Brothers, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

To maintain a social distance while throwing back to the past, Rave On! at the Omaha Community Playhouse will be a drive in show, and guests will be able to tune in on the radio.

Billy McGuigan’s Rave On!, featuring the music of Buddy Holly, opens tonight, June 11, at the Omaha Community Playhouse and will run until the 28th. For more information, visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.