Nite Caps to Discuss Community Healing

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 12th, 2020

Photo courtesy of Carley Scott Fields

Omaha, NE—Most performance organizations and events have had to make changes due to COVID-19, including Nite Caps, a monthly live talk variety show based at downtown’s Outr Spaces.

Nite Caps features local guests, including performers, to cover community topics, like arts, politics, and current events. Hosted and co-created by Maria Corpuz, the show has survived the last few months on various social media platforms. This Saturday evening’s show will be available on Twitch.

Featuring Host, Maria Corpuz

Following COVID-19, the protests in response to the death of George Floyd, and the killing of Omaha’s James Scurlock, Corpuz and guests will deal with personal and communal grief and healing.

Nite Caps live stream is on Outr Spaces’ page on Twitch.tv this Saturday, June 13 at 8:00pm. The video will be uploaded to Youtube following the broadcast. For more information, find Nite Caps on Facebook.