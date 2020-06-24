Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Joslyn Offers Virtual Youth Programs

By

June 24th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Young patrons of the arts can learn about art in Joslyn Art Museums’s collection and make some of their own, all from the comfort of home, from Art Adventures LIVE!  Guests can gather up a few simple materials and join the Joslyn live on Facebook every Friday at 10:30 am for an art-making lesson led by Studio Programs Manager, Andy Smith.

This week’s adventure is inspired by Joslyn’s largest work of art in the collection, the building itself. As visitors walk around the exterior of this pink marble museum they discover carved relief panels at the top of each corner.  Look to these carved historical narratives to build a unique relief panel with layers of cut foam shapes.

For more information on materials, a full schedule of activities, and a downloadable pdf of project descriptions available in Spanish, visit https://www.joslyn.org/education/classes/art-adventures/

