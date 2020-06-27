‘Highway Hypnosis’ Open Virtually at Maple Street Construct

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 27th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Since the spread of COVID 19, Maple Street Construct gallery in Benson has offered a series of digital exhibitions highlighting art and architecture from artists across the country. Highway Hypnosis opens today on their website, featuring Iowa Architect Levi Robb and LA Artist Nicolas Shake. Both artists work with a myriad of materials with an interest in the American open road.

While the artists come from different educational and regional backgrounds, their interests and individual practices share a certain kinship.

Highway Hypnosis is on virtual display now at MapleStConstruct.com.