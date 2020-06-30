Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

Hope for dreamers after the Supreme Court decision, but their future remains uncertain

The recent decision of the United States Supreme Court regarding the dream act protects approximately 3,000 residents of Nebraska again.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

Dr. Washington García Performs ‘Live on the Stream’

By

June 30th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts’ Live on the Stream Series continues, presenting virtual concerts featuring local talent. UNO’s School of Music Director, Dr. Washington García, will perform tomorrow at noon. An internationally recognized pianist, García has received the highest Cultural Achievement Award given by the Ecuadorian National Assembly to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the arts, and tomorrow he will be playing works by Chopin on Facebook Live.

Featuring Dr. Washington García

Like many artists and patrons, García’s plans for the year took an unfortunate turn, but the efforts by local organizations, like Omaha Performing Arts, keep performance alive.

Dr. Washington García will perform works by Chopin Wednesday, July 1 at noon on Facebook, part of Omaha Performing Arts Live on the Stream Series. For more information, visit O-PA.org.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News