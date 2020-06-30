Dr. Washington García Performs ‘Live on the Stream’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 30th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Omaha Performing Arts’ Live on the Stream Series continues, presenting virtual concerts featuring local talent. UNO’s School of Music Director, Dr. Washington García, will perform tomorrow at noon. An internationally recognized pianist, García has received the highest Cultural Achievement Award given by the Ecuadorian National Assembly to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the arts, and tomorrow he will be playing works by Chopin on Facebook Live.

Like many artists and patrons, García’s plans for the year took an unfortunate turn, but the efforts by local organizations, like Omaha Performing Arts, keep performance alive.

Dr. Washington García will perform works by Chopin Wednesday, July 1 at noon on Facebook, part of Omaha Performing Arts Live on the Stream Series. For more information, visit O-PA.org.