Dereck Higgins to Perform at Bemis’ LOW END

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 16th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Nebraska Music Hall of Famer Dereck Higgins will perform this Thursday, June 18, part of the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ virtual series broadcasted from their performance space, LOW END. A lifelong musician, Higgins incorporates guitar, bass, and synthesizers, and at times his music can be described as anything ranging from rock or punk to ambient and New Wave. It’s impossible to categorize Higgins’ music and what he’ll be playing, because there’s no emphasis on genre.

Featuring Dereck Higgins

Coming from a background of classical, jazz, and rock and roll, Higgins’ first professional recording opportunity came in the form of punk and New Wave while playing with Norman and the Rockwells.

Higgins now plays with numerous local acts, but he’s also been recording a Youtube show covering music and social concerns, and he may be one of the first to use the term “vinyl community” when it comes to sharing records. He’s currently working on a series for Adult Swim on Cartoon Network, and he’s able to perform as he pleases at Thursday’s Bemis virtual show.

Dereck Higgins will perform virtually from the Bemis Centers’ Low End on Thursday, June 18 at 8:00pm. For more information, visit BemisCenter.org.