Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

BFF Celebrates Pride

By

June 4th, 2020

Omaha, NE—BFF, Benson First Fridays, reaches its 8th year this week, continuing to engage patrons with local artists and businesses. Like all public events and festivals, BFF was hindered by the coronavirus. Events are becoming physical again, but they are available to view while practicing social distancing —via shop windows for example.

Featuring Alex Jochim, Caitlin Little, and John Paul Gurnett

This Friday’s events will showcase the LGBTQ community for pride month, but concerns have also shifted to the death of George Floyd and the following national protests. One highlight of the evening is a community project called Power Pillars.

June BFF, Benson First Friday, is this Friday, June 5, starting at 5:00pm. For more information, visit BFFOmaha.org or find them of Facebook.

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News