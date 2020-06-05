BFF Celebrates Pride

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 4th, 2020

Omaha, NE—BFF, Benson First Fridays, reaches its 8th year this week, continuing to engage patrons with local artists and businesses. Like all public events and festivals, BFF was hindered by the coronavirus. Events are becoming physical again, but they are available to view while practicing social distancing —via shop windows for example.

Featuring Alex Jochim, Caitlin Little, and John Paul Gurnett

This Friday’s events will showcase the LGBTQ community for pride month, but concerns have also shifted to the death of George Floyd and the following national protests. One highlight of the evening is a community project called Power Pillars.

June BFF, Benson First Friday, is this Friday, June 5, starting at 5:00pm. For more information, visit BFFOmaha.org or find them of Facebook.