BFF Introduces Segundo Viernes, Second Friday

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

June 9th, 2020

Omaha, NE—Many patrons of the arts in Omaha are familiar with Benson First Fridays, a collection of live events and exhibitions each month. But this month, BFF will also offer Segundo Viernes, or second Friday. The evening will celebrate both Latinx and LGBTQIA cultures. BFF recently received a grant for this programming, which Stephanie Diaz is Co-Directing.

Featuring Co-Director, Stephanie Diaz

Like First Fridays during Covid-19, Segundo Viernes will feature shows and projects that can be observed while socially distancing, both in person and via live streams on social media.

BFF’s Segundo Viernes is the Friday evening, June 12. Live Streaming is available via BFF’s social media pages, and more information can be found at BFFOmaha.org or on Facebook.