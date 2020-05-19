Classical 90.7 FM Omaha
Search our site
Email Subscription
Enter your email address to subscribe to KVNO News and receive a daily digest of news articles by email.


From Our News Desk

In Iowa, Candidates Hope to Win Over Caucus Voters

A look at two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the message they’re bringing to Iowa voters on the campaign trail.

From Our Sports Desk

Road to Omaha – Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Omaha, NE – On today’s episode of “Road to Omaha,” KVNO’s Brandon McDermott spoke with Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar.

The Rose Theater Summer Camp Goes Online

By

May 19th, 2020

Omaha, NE—The Rose’s summer camps will go digital from May 26 to June 19. These camps will offer kids a fun and interactive theater experience through an online platform that brings all the excitement and creativity of a Rose camp right to your home.

Featuring Teaching Artist and Early Education Director, Stephanie Jacobson

What does an online camp entail? You will start each day in an online classroom with the rest of your fellow campers — just as you would in-person at The Rose. Just like classes at the theater, you will use your body, voice and imagination to explore the themes of your camp. Every camp will be a little different

The Rose offers family’s other opportunities as well, including a stipend for those struggling during COVID, and an accessible series of online activities outside of a camp.

Registration for classes at the Rose is open now. For more information, visit RoseTheater.org

Share your thoughts

Comments must abide by house rules

You must be logged in to post a comment.

« Previous | Next »

Related Stories

RSS NPR National News
Omaha Writers
RSS Nebraska News
©2020 KVNO News