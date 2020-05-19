The Rose Theater Summer Camp Goes Online

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

May 19th, 2020

Omaha, NE—The Rose’s summer camps will go digital from May 26 to June 19. These camps will offer kids a fun and interactive theater experience through an online platform that brings all the excitement and creativity of a Rose camp right to your home.

Featuring Teaching Artist and Early Education Director, Stephanie Jacobson

What does an online camp entail? You will start each day in an online classroom with the rest of your fellow campers — just as you would in-person at The Rose. Just like classes at the theater, you will use your body, voice and imagination to explore the themes of your camp. Every camp will be a little different

The Rose offers family’s other opportunities as well, including a stipend for those struggling during COVID, and an accessible series of online activities outside of a camp.

Registration for classes at the Rose is open now. For more information, visit RoseTheater.org