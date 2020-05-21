Omaha Performing Arts’ Live on the Stream Series

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

May 21st, 2020

Omaha, NE—To keep performers and audiences in touch during the time of COVID, Omaha Performing Arts has hosted its new Live on the Stream Series, broadcasting live performances twice a week via Facebook and Youtube. There are three performances left, and this Saturday evening, Dani Cleveland will sing with accompaniment.

Featuring Dani Cleveland

Performing on a live stream can pose a challenge for some musicians, especially those who cherish the energy of a crowd, but Cleveland reminds listeners of the importance of streaming today and the ways in which virtual audiences and performers connect.

Cleveland and her band mix genres, including some familiar gospel music in the repertoire, ultimately with the attempt to give the audience some needed warmth.

Dani Cleveland and her band will perform this Saturday, May 23 at 6:00pm. To listen, visit Omaha Performing Arts Facebook or Youtube pages. The Live on the Stream series will continue Wednesday, May 27 and Saturday May 30. For more information, visit O-Pa.org.