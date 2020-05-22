Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Audio Drama, ‘One Way to Mars’

By Corbin Hirschhorn, KVNO News

May 22nd, 2020

Omaha, NE—Tonight, Omaha Community Playhouse will present a piece of theater off the stage in the form of audio drama. One Way to Mars, with composition and sound design by Timothy Vallier and book and lyrics by Mallory Vallier, is a sci-fi story reimagining the classic Scottish ballad, “The Daemon Lover.” Both works share themes of romance, tragedy and adventure.

Featuring Creators, Timothy and Mallory Vallier

It’s been years in the making, and the production serves as a showcase for local talent. The days of the old radio plays might be gone, but audio drama has experienced a resurgence in the age of the podcast, especially in the time of COVID.

One Way to Mars’ sci-fi setting warranted a sci-fi soundtrack with the use of electronic instruments.

One Way to Mars is streaming tonight at 7:30pm via Omaha Community Playhouse’s Youtube page. The piece will be available on demand following its initial stream. For more information, visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.